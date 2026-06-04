Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) staff have been pulling on their brightest and boldest socks this week in support of Crazy Socks 4 Docs, a national initiative raising awareness of mental health and wellbeing among healthcare workers.

The annual campaign has been encouraging healthcare professionals and communities to start conversations about mental health, reduce stigma and promote a culture where seeking support is encouraged.

Across NHW, staff have taken part by wearing colourful socks and sharing messages of support and connection throughout the organisation.

NHW is home to more than 200 doctors working across a broad range of specialties and services, caring for communities across the North East.

Kim Bennetts, executive director people and corporate operations, said the campaign is an important reminder that the wellbeing of healthcare workers matters.

“Crazy Socks 4 Docs is a simple but powerful way to encourage conversations around mental health and wellbeing,” Ms Bennetts said.

“Our workforce does an incredible job caring for others every day, often in high-pressure environments, and it’s important we continue fostering a workplace culture where people feel supported, connected and able to seek help when needed.”

Dr Garry Wilkes, executive director medical services, said the initiative helps break down stigma and reinforces the importance of looking after one another.

“Healthcare workers are not immune to stress, burnout or mental health challenges,” Dr Wilkes said.

“Campaigns like Crazy Socks 4 Docs help normalise these conversations and remind our staff that it’s okay to speak up, seek support and check in on colleagues.

“At NHW, we are committed to supporting the wellbeing of our people and creating an environment where compassion extends not only to our patients, but also to each other.”

Crazy Socks 4 Docs was founded by Melbourne cardiologist Dr Geoff Toogood and has grown into an international movement focused on mental health awareness in healthcare.