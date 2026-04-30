Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) has strengthened its partnership with Alpine Health by signing an agreement to help expand local surgical services for the Alpine community.

Through the partnership, monthly orthopaedic surgery will now be available at Alpine Health's primary campus for surgical care at Mount Beauty Hospital, helping reduce the need for people to travel long distances for common procedures such as carpal tunnel and trigger finger surgery.

Orthopaedic surgeon Anton Lambers will provide the service and also offer consulting clinics locally from his permanent new practice in Bright.

Dr Lambers, who also works across NHW and Wangaratta Private Hospital, said local access to care supports better outcomes for patients.

“Being able to deliver care locally makes the experience easier for patients and their families," Dr Lambers said.

"We are very lucky to have experienced nursing staff, a great operating theatre and locally available anaesthetic support.

"It’s great Alpine Health and Northeast Health Wangaratta have come together to offer this service.”

NHW CEO Libby Fifis said strong regional partnerships play an important role in improving access to care.

“Working closely with Alpine Health helps bring specialist surgical care into the local community, reducing the need for patients to travel and supporting better outcomes,” Ms Fifis said.

Alpine Health interim CEO Cameron Butler said the partnership reflects Alpine Health’s commitment to healthcare that is more accessible for all residents of Alpine Shire.

“By strengthening surgical services at Mount Beauty and working in partnership with Northeast Health Wangaratta, we are building a more connected and sustainable model of care for our community and providing further opportunities for our skilled workforce.”