Holidaymakers and residents in regional Victoria are being urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites following recent detections of Ross River virus in mosquito surveillance traps.

While the most recent detections of the virus have been found in Gippsland, it has also been detected this year in the Wangaratta and Alpine local government areas.

The Victorian Arbovirus Disease Control Program has identified Ross River virus in multiple mosquito traps in Wellington and East Gippsland Shires in recent weeks.

Councils have implemented mosquito control operations on their land, but with warmer weather increasing mosquito breeding, mosquito levels can be difficult to manage.

With an expected increase in visitors to regional Victoria over the coming weeks, Victorians are reminded that simple precautions can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Ross River virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

While many people do not develop symptoms, some may experience fever, joint pain and swelling, muscle aches, fatigue or rash, with symptoms lasting for weeks or months in some cases.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for Ross River virus and preventing mosquito bites is the most effective way to reduce the risk of infection.

People travelling throughout Victoria this holiday season are advised to wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, use mosquito repellent containing picaridin or DEET on exposed skin, and limit time outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Those travelling over the Christmas and New Year period are advised to pack repellent before leaving home, as stocks may be limited in smaller country towns.

Holidaymakers should ensure accommodation, caravans and tents have intact mosquito screens, use mosquito coils and camp some distance from the edge of rivers and lakes, where mosquitoes breed.

Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Ross River virus infection should seek advice from their GP.

More information about Ross River virus and how to protect yourself from mosquito-borne disease is available on the Better Health Channel at betterhealth.vic.gov.au/health/conditionsandtreatments/ross-river-virus-disease.