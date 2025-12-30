Wangaratta locals are encouraged to roll up their sleeves and embrace the spirit of giving this festive season, but supporting Lifeblood’s Christmas and New Year Appeal.

It is a timely reminder that the need for blood donations doesn’t slow down over Christmas and New Year – and that many kids at the Royal Children's Hospital still need the support of Victorians no matter the time of year.

Lifeblood spokesperson Aania Tandon said this year, the Wangaratta Donor Centre has seen 430 people donate over December, which is fantastic because the need for blood doesn’t take a break over the holidays.

"In fact, hospitals work hard to get patients home at this time, and strong blood supplies are necessary in case of accidents and emergencies, which can require up to 100 units in some cases," she said.

"Our Wangaratta Donor Centre (17a Norton Street, Wangaratta) is well booked, and we have 40 blood and plasma appointments available in the next two weeks.

"To donate blood or plasma, visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Lifeblood app."

Over the holidays, the Wangaratta Donor Centre opening hours are Tuesdays - Wednesdays 11am-6:30pm, Fridays 7:30am-2:30pm, 31 December 7:30am-2:15pm, 1 January closed, 2 January 7:30am- 2:30am.

December and January can be one of the most challenging times for blood supply, as many regular donors take a break, leaving thousands of appointments unfilled and putting pressure on hospitals to meet patient needs.

Blood and blood products are used daily for patients undergoing surgery, people living with blood disorders, cancer treatments, trauma victims and women giving birth – with 33,000 blood and plasma donations needed every week in Australia to meet patient demand.

Victorians already top the list of frequent donors nationwide with more than 167,000 active donors – making more than 477,200 individual blood and plasma donations in 2024/25.