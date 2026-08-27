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Volunteers delivering 200 meals a week

<p>HOME DELIVERY: Patrick Oudin and Charles Hajek are among the 77 Meals on Wheels volunteers at Northeast Health Wangaratta.</p>\\n
<p>HOME DELIVERY: Patrick Oudin and Charles Hajek are among the 77 Meals on Wheels volunteers at Northeast Health Wangaratta.</p>\\n

HOME DELIVERY: Patrick Oudin and Charles Hajek are among the 77 Meals on Wheels volunteers at Northeast Health Wangaratta.

Northeast Health Wangaratta celebrates its 77 Meals on Wheels volunteers
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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