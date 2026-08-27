Volunteers delivering 200 meals a week

Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) celebrated National Meals on Wheels Day on Wednesday 26 August by recognising the dedicated volunteers who help deliver meals, connection and care to people across the community. Each week, NHW prepares and delivers around 200 meals, helping local people access nutritious food while supporting them to remain independent and connected at home. Making these deliveries possible is a team of 77 dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteers, who generously give their time to support members of the community. NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the service provides much more than a meal. “For many people, Meals on Wheels provides an important connection to their community...a friendly face at the door, a quick conversation and knowing someone is checking in can make a real difference,” Ms Fifis said. “Our volunteers are at the heart of this service. "We are incredibly grateful for the time, kindness and care they give to our community each week.” NHW is also calling on more community members to consider joining the volunteer team. Ms Fifis said volunteering with Meals on Wheels is a simple and rewarding way to give back, meet people and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. “You don’t need any special skills to volunteer...if you have a few hours to spare and enjoy connecting with people, we would love to hear from you,” she said. “Every delivery is an opportunity to brighten someone’s day. 'Even a small amount of your time can make a big difference to someone in our community.” Community members interested in becoming a Meals on Wheels volunteer are encouraged to contact NHW to find out more - phone (03) 5722 5297 or email Volunteers@nhw.org.au