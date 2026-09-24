Volunteers making a difference at Northeast Health Wangaratta

Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) celebrated the incredible contribution of its 165 volunteers last week, recognising the time, care and connection they bring to the health service and wider community during the annual Volunteer High Tea, held at the Wangaratta Turf Club. NHW CEO Libby Fifis said the event was an opportunity to recognise not only what volunteers do, but the difference their presence makes to people receiving care. "Volunteers are an important part of life at NHW, giving their time across a diverse range of programs and services and helping make the experience of patients, residents, families and visitors that little bit easier," she said. "From welcoming and supporting people across the health service to delivering Meals on Wheels, preparing discharge packs and spending time with residents at Illoura Residential Aged Care, volunteers contribute in many different ways. “Our 165 volunteers each bring something special to NHW. "They give their time because they want to make a difference, and that generosity is felt right across our health service. “Sometimes it is a friendly face when someone arrives, a conversation with a resident, a meal delivered to someone at home or practical support behind the scenes. "These moments might seem small, but together they have an enormous impact." Ms Fifis said healthcare is about more than clinical care. "It is also about making people feel welcome, connected and supported, and our volunteers help us do that every day," she said. “They bring warmth, generosity and a genuine connection to our community, whether they are supporting someone during their time at NHW, helping our teams behind the scenes or giving their time to one of our community programs. “Our volunteers strengthen the connection between NHW and our community, and we are incredibly grateful to have them as part of our team.” Last week's celebration was made even more special with the support of students from Galen Catholic College, who prepared the food for the event and helped run the service throughout the celebration. "They did a fantastic job preparing and serving the food, and their contribution was a lovely example of the strong connections between NHW and our local community,” Ms Fifis said. Any community members interested in becoming a volunteer are encouraged to contact NHW to find out more via phone (03) 5722 5297 or email: Volunteers@nhw.org.au