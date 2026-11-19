The community is invited to join in a free celebratory morning tea with with Eldorado Foodshare this Saturday 21 November as the group marks 10 years of sharing food and building community. The free event will run from 10am to 12pm, with a sausage sizzle, fresh fruit and other nutritious food to share at the Eldorado Gunhouse Park. There will be a lucky draw for a food hamper, Eldorado musician Ric Owen will be performing during the morning providing the perfect Saturday soundtrack, and everyone is welcome. Eldorado Foodshare volunteer Suzanne Farrugia said it's important to celebrate the milestone. "I think it's an important acknowledgement of the people who've been involved," he said. "It's also an acknowledgement of the time volunteers have put in and the community fundraising aspects as well. "It's certainly encouraged a lot more people to think about how they use their gardens, what they can do with their produce, and make it more accessible for lots of people if they are in need. "Hopefully we can get some new volunteers and people interested to come along and find out what's going on." The foodshare began in 2016 and has seen 104 gatherings since then thanks to the dedicated support of volunteers. After an initial community meeting at the local hall, the monthly park gathering has evolved into a vital regional hub that draws attendees from surrounding towns like Tarrawingee and Everton. The morning tea is being supported by a grant from Gateway Health, which will fund two other free morning teas at regular monthly foodshare gatherings and support the purchase of food vouchers and raffle prizes. The Eldorado Foodshare gathers monthly, and everyone is welcome to bring along produce to share or simply come for a chat. * What's On In Brief * 'Constellations' at The Stage Door Theatre Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations' by Nick Payne is on this weekend at the Stage Door Theatre in Evans Street. Directed by Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans, the play tells the romantic story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. The Wangaratta season will feature two different couples interpreting the script on different occasions. 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed from 20 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun this Saturday 21 November at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * New Beginnings Gala Ball The Centre Against Violence will host the New Beginnings Gala Ball this evening, from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre. Held ahead of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the community fundraiser will officially launch the new CAV Donation Hub to provide free furniture and household essentials to victim-survivors. The evening features guest speakers AFL player Ben Brown and Australian Diamonds netballer Kiera Austin. Tickets are $150 via Humanitix, or contact Kelly Timms on 03 5722 2203 for enquiries. *