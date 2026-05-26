Wangaratta like other regional communities like ours have a proud history of binding together to support the institutions that help keep us safe.

Whether it's rattling tins for the Good Friday Appeal or backing local charity drives, this town has never been one to sit on its hands when a local service needs a lift.

Our local health service, Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is asking for help, to deliver a fundamental, yet often overlooked, element of healthcare: a good night’s sleep.

While complex medical machinery and high-tech diagnostic tools often grab the headlines, the humble hospital bed is the literal foundation of patient recovery.

Whether it is a grandparent recovering from surgery, a mother welcoming a newborn, or a loved one fighting a sudden illness, a bed is used around the clock.

They are critical medical equipment that ensures dignity, reduces injury risk for hard-working nursing staff, and actively accelerates patient healing.

NHW is the backbone of our regional healthcare system, providing top-tier medical service close to home so local families don't have to endure stressful travel to metropolitan centres.

But a great hospital relies on a partnership with the community it serves.

We all know that sooner or later, we or someone we love will need the care this hospital provides in a time of crisis.

By backing this appeal, local businesses and residents can directly improve the hospital experience for their friends, neighbours, and families.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps bridge the gap between basic care and the exceptional comfort our community deserves.

If you wish to donate towards the appeal, visit nhw.org.au/appeal.