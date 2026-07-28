A new partnership between Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) and Wangaratta Mazda is helping drive better care for local cancer patients, with $100 from every new vehicle sold donated to the NHW Cancer and Wellness Centre.

The partnership officially commenced on 1 July and has already raised $1300.

Funds raised are helping ensure people receiving cancer treatment close to home continue to benefit from exceptional care and support.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the partnership was a fantastic example of how local businesses can make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families.

"Every donation made through this partnership will stay in our community and directly support patients receiving cancer treatment at Northeast Health Wangaratta," Ms Fifis said.

"We're incredibly grateful to the team at Wangaratta Mazda for choosing to support Cancer and Wellness initiatives at NHW.

"Their generosity, and the generosity of every customer who purchases a vehicle, will help make a real difference to people at what can often be one of the most challenging times in their lives."

Allan Rutherford, dealer principal at Wangaratta Mazda, said the team was proud to support an organisation that touches the lives of so many local families.

"We're passionate about supporting our local community and wanted to find a way to give back that would make a lasting difference," Mr Rutherford said.

"We're delighted to have already raised $1300 in the first few weeks of the partnership and look forward to continuing to support this important service."

Businesses interested in supporting Northeast Health Wangaratta through fundraising or partnership opportunities are encouraged to contact the NHW communications team via donate@nhw.org.au.