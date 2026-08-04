The Wangaratta Historical Society (WHS) will be sharing hidden treasures in an exhibition unveiling unseen local artifacts at the Bainz Gallery (located to the front of the Wangaratta Library) throughout August, with an opening celebration set for this Thursday 6 August from 5:50pm-7pm.

WHS secretary Claire Russell said the exhibition is all about sharing history and connections with the community.

“It’s about documenting people's lives and preserving people's memories of different generational living,” she said.

“So much of what we do is connecting with people, reflecting on what has been and those connections is part of what builds strong communities, we’re really keen try to preserve and learn from that.”

The ‘Wangaratta’s Hidden Treasures From The Attic’ exhibition is centred around WHS’s most recent acquisition, a 1940 Musquash coat as well as a 1959 promotional video of Wangaratta.

The exhibition will also feature framed photos of early settlers, citizens and various Wangaratta celebrations, the Proclamation of the City, information on the Major Mitchell re-enactment 1963, photos of early buildings, decorated certificate presented to Sir John Boswer former Premier and owner of the 'Chronicle', a photo of the cup awarded to Ben Warby owner of the race horse that won the richest horse race in Victoria in 1857, a safe box belonging to John Reid who had the Carraragarmungee leasehold, a kitchen griller which had belonged to Thomas Curnow at Glenrowan in1880, and various other interesting items.

WHS committee member Sandra Neville said they will be unveiling unseen objects and items from their collection.

“There are items people used that nowadays people would not be familiar with, it’s important for the community to know how people lived in this town before,” she said.

“We will share where people lived, what they went through and who their early settlers were, who some of the streets are named after, and more.

“We want to encourage people to visit the exhibition and the museum and see all the other objects that we have on display.”

To RSVP for the opening celebration of the exhibition, contact info@wangarattahistoricalsociety.org.au or Prue Nobel at 0428 454 303.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a segment from Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability, formerly known as Wangaratta Urban Landcare Group and Wangaratta Sustainability Network, celebrating the 40th anniversary of Landcare Victoria with an presentation on 'Saving Mature Trees'.

Claire said they decided to do a joint exhibition because the histories are intertwined and you can’t share one without the other.

“Our histories are connected and you can’t separate them,” she said.

“The exhibition will share pictures and information about the work that Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability has been involved in.”

Landcare Victoria was established under the leadership of the late Joan Kirner, then Minister for Conservation, Forests and Lands, and former Victorian Farmers Federation president Heather Mitchell, igniting a movement that would transform how communities care for the environment and each other.

On Wednesday 26 August from 5pm-7pm Dr Greg Moore from University of Melbourne and National Trust of Victoria ’s Significant Trees Committee since 1988 and chair since 1996 present, will share insightful information about local trees, for more information or to RSVP, visit events.humanitix.com/saving-mature-trees.

For over 60 years the WHS and W.H. Edwards Museum located in Ford Street has been operated by many dedicated and passionate people who work tirelessly to maintain, preserve and share the history of Wangaratta and region.

For more information or to get involved with the WHS, visit www.wangarattahistoricalsociety.org.au.