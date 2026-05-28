Illegal hunters, drink drivers and those trying to avoid detection in the High Country have been targeted by North East police following a police safety operation last week.

Heyfield and Mansfield police, alongside the Game Management Authority, conducted an operation within the Wonnangatta Valley and neighbouring high country areas including Dargo and Licola.

Patrols were conducted targeting illegal hunting including spotlighting, the use of thermal cameras, and hunting within deer habitat at certain hours of the evening – as well as impaired driving and other antisocial behaviour.

From those patrols police detected a number of alleged offences and laid charges.

Wangaratta police Senior Sergeant Dan Hilton said local police regularly patrolled the high plains at all hours of the day and night to keep the area safe for residents and visitors.

“Anyone who thinks they can break the law and avoid detection just because they’re in an isolated area is sorely mistaken,” he said.

“Recreational hunting is not permitted at night, as is the use of spotlights and thermal equipment.

“While deer are an invasive species, hunting them needs to be done in an ethical way that keeps hunters and the wider community safe.”

A Victoria Police spokesperson said two 37-year-old men from Napoleons were allegedly spotlighting while drinking and using silencers and thermal equipment on their firearms, which were seized.

A large group of foreign nationals residing in Ascot and Jackass Flat were seen camping near Hearnes Spur in possession of unregistered firearms, which were confiscated by police.

A 40-year-old man from Riddells Creek was allegedly caught with a loaded firearm while spotlighting and in possession of thermal equipment in the Wonnangatta Valley.

His guns and equipment were seized and he is expected to be charged on summons.

A 31-year-old man from Cockatoo had his licence suspended after he was allegedly caught drink driving at Zeka Spur.

A 39-year-old man from Ascot had his firearms seized after checks revealed he was unlicenced while shooting in the Hearnes Spur area.

He is expected to be charged on summons.

Two people were issued with infringement notices for driving off-road and having dogs in a national park.

About 50 vehicles were intercepted and their drivers and passengers checked for firearms, game licences, and any illegal equipment, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Areas covered included the Wonnangatta Valley, Hearnes Spur, Cynthia Spur, Eaglevale, Crooked River, Billy Goats Track, Black Spur Track and Tamboritha, Howitt, South and Spring roads.

Hunting invasive species is permitted if you have valid firearm and game licences and are in designated areas.

Seasons where hunting is permitted differ between species and areas.

Snr Sgt Hilton said visitors to the High Country needed to be respectful of its pristine landscape in order to enjoy everything it had to offer.

“By all means come and have fun, but just do it within the parameters of the law so everyone is safe,” he said.

More information can be found at www.police.vic.gov.au/sport-target-shooters-clubs-collectors-and-hunters and www.gma.vic.gov.au.

Similar operations will continue in the future.

Anyone who sees or hears of suspected illegal activity in the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Reports can be made anonymously.