Wangaratta High School held its annual ANZAC Day assembly on Thursday, 23 April.

The school welcomed 2/24th Battalion Association representatives Janice Young and Karen O’Shea; Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch president Ash Power and ceremonial officer Liz Rouse Salmon; Rural City of Wangaratta councillor Ashlee Fitzpatrick; Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy; and school council president Ben Hedderman for the occasion.

The school's symphonic band performed, including a stirring rendition of music theme of The Great Escape movie and a moving performance of The Last Post by Amelia Harding.

A particularly poignant moment was school prefect Brady Fischer's reading of a letter written by former student Lieutenant Arthur Steel to his family during his service in the First World War.

Lieutenant Steel was tragically killed in action at the Somme, France, in 1919.

At the assembly's conclusion, prefects, special guests, the official party, and year seven students gathered at the school memorial on Edwards Street.

Together, they laid wreaths and sprigs of rosemary in solemn commemoration of past students who sacrificed their lives for their nation.