Check out the exciting world of historic motorsport, smell the burning rubber and hear the rumbling of engines at this year’s Winton Festival of Speed (WFOS26).

Tickets are on sale for the WFOS26, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Also, in attendance will be over 500 club display cars from all over Victoria.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

With multiple clear and visible spectator viewing points around the circuit you won’t miss a second of the action.

Enjoy full access that will see you walking through the garages, talking to the drivers, touching the cars and soaking in the wonderful sounds and aromas of this iconic circuit that was established in 1961.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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What’s On In Brief

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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‘Halos in the Shadows’ exhibition

Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens presents his debut exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’ at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

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Beechworth Farmers' Market

Beechworth Farmers' Market is held on the first Saturday of every month 8am-12pm and specialises in a great variety of fresh, local produce.

Come by and have a chat with passionate growers and producers of the region, pick up some fresh local produce or grab a bite to eat from one of the many food stalls.

The market is held on Church Street.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.