Locally shot film, ‘Everything Grows In Eden’, is set for a single screening and Q&A at Wangaratta Cinema Centre on Saturday, 18 April.

Everything Grows In Eden follows a young woman who promises to take her suicidal best friend to a mental health retreat but they are drawn to a rural commune where old wounds threaten to surface.

Lily is a fish out of water in inner-city Melbourne and is struggling to find her identity as a person in a place so antithetical to her alternative upbringing.

She is best friends with Shane, a chronically aspirational poet, but his apathy and depression weigh on her constantly and the wild, impulsive nature of Astrid, Shane’s other friend, is a barrier to her attempts to help his wellbeing.

After Shane tries to take his own life, and thoughts of homesickness and loneliness plague her mind, Lily suggests that he visit an alternative mental health retreat near her hometown in order to give himself a hard reset from his Melbourne life.

Astrid invites herself along, and with Shane under her spell, Lily becomes desperate to keep the truth about her past from slipping into the wrong hands.

Writer/director/producer Jack Johnston said he had been developing this story since 2022 when living in Melbourne and, similar to Lily, feeling stuck between two places: the place you know all too well and the place where you don’t know yourself at all.

“I believe it’s an experience that most young people go through at some stage, especially those who move to the big city for a different life or had an alternative upbringing like me,” he said.

Another concept at the heart of this story is responsibility and control.

“We follow three characters, all with their own unique interpretation of those two concepts: Lily takes on too much responsibility and believes everything is within her control," Jack said.

“Astrid doesn’t take on enough responsibility in her life and prays at the altar of chaos.

“And Shane struggles with the very concepts themselves, unsure of what it means to take responsibility and losing faith in the idea that it’s worth trying to do anything.

“Everything Grows In Eden is all about exploring these ideas and asking the audience to look within themselves to see what they can learn from these characters and what they wish these characters would learn from them.”

The film was shot across Wangaratta, Benalla, Samaria, Tatong, Swanpool and Boho South, its narrative stitched into the paddocks, halls and hill lines that locals know.

“This film, excluding select sequences in Melbourne, was entirely shot in North East Victoria,” Jack said.

“Spanning from locations around Wangaratta, Boho South, Swanpool and Benalla, our production was shot on location in some of the most beautiful and unique places that the region of North East Victoria has to offer.

“Our cast and crew also comprised of many North East Victoria residents, including myself, utilizing local talent and passion to get this film made.”

Tickets are available at https://www.wangcinema.com.au/home/.

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What's On In Brief

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Affording Truth exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by over 15 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

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Paper, Paint and Print exhibition at Art Gallery on Ovens

A new exhibition at the Art Gallery on Ovens brings together the work of Georgina Wills, Melissa Johns and Linda D’Agostino in Paper, Paint and Print. Running from 2 to 20 April, the exhibition showcases collage, painting, printmaking and photography alongside works created with recycled materials.

While each artist’s practice is distinct, the exhibition is united by a shared interest in material, process and experimentation.

Through texture, layering and expressive mark making, the artists explore contemporary approaches to image-making and surface.

The exhibition will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday 10am–4pm, Saturday and Sunday 10am–2pm, and closed Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

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Meet author Jim McKean at the Wangaratta Library

Local Wangaratta resident Jim McKean will be at Wangaratta Library to launch his memoir Jim’s Story in this special author talk on Saturday, 11 April at 10.00am

Jim’s life and career span work across agriculture, aviation, cereal research, geology and science teaching, taking him from the Wimmera to Papua New Guinea and the Pilbara before settling in Wangaratta in 1977.

Now retired, McKean has turned his focus to volunteering and creative pursuits, and his memoir reflects a rich and varied life.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from the author, ask questions and purchase signed copies of the book (cash only).

Bookings are free but essential.

For details and bookings, visit the Rural City of Wangaratta website.

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Hit the track at Winton Motor Raceway

Motorsport fans and newcomers alike are invited to get behind the wheel at Winton Fun Day on Sunday 12 April, a relaxed and accessible driving experience at the iconic Winton Motor Raceway.

Designed for beginners and casual enthusiasts, the event offers the chance to take your own vehicle onto the circuit in a safe, controlled environment that focuses on enjoyment rather than competition.

With regular sessions throughout the day, participants can experience the thrill of the track at a comfortable pace, while spectators are welcome to soak up the atmosphere.

The event is family friendly and supported by on site facilities, making it a great day out for motoring fans of all ages.

For entry details and further information, visit https://www.wintonraceway.com.au/.

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See Ben Lee live at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre

ARIA Award–winning singer songwriter Ben Lee returns to Wangaratta on Friday, 17 April from 7.30pm as part of his On Tour… Always regional tour.

Following the success of his Awake Is the New Sleep anniversary shows, Lee is hitting the road again with a high energy, free flowing live set celebrating the joy of touring and his much loved back catalogue.

Known for classics such as 'Catch My Disease' and 'We’re All in This Together', Lee promises an intimate, unpredictable night of live music.

He’ll be joined by special guest Bec Sandridge, whose bold, genre bending pop and striking stage presence have earned national acclaim.

Bookings and information via the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre.

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Teeny Tiny Stevies: Brain Fart Tour coming to Wangaratta

ARIA Award–winning and ABC Kids favourites Teeny Tiny Stevies bring their joy filled Brain Fart Tour to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Sunday, 19 April at 10.30am for a high energy morning of live music the whole family will love.

The sister duo, Byll and Beth Stephen, are known for their clever, heartfelt songs that speak to kids and parents alike, mixing laugh out loud moments with genuinely moving tunes played live by real musicians.

Designed to be “adult friendly kids music”, the show invites kids to dance, sing and join in, while adults enjoy the sharp humour and standout harmonies.

Running for 60 minutes with no interval, Brain Fart promises an uplifting, interactive concert experience that creates lasting family memories.

Tickets are $35, with babes in arms (12 months and under) free on a parent’s lap.

Bookings via wpacc.com.au.

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