With a whole variety of support agencies and services available, finding what’s accessible to you can feel overwhelming; especially if you're already doing it tough.

Fortunately, the Salvation Army’s Community Connections Day offered a clever solution, boarding more than 20 locally operating organisations who specialise in a variety of facets of homelessness.

The broad spectrum of organisations within a single vicinity was designed to meet a growing - and a diverse - demand for such services, as explained by Nicole Sullivan, care finder with The Salvation Army.

“Yes it's homelessness week, but getting all the other services in [is important] as well, because if you are homeless, there might be other supports that you need," Ms Sullivan said.

“It might be mental health, financial, multicultural, LGBTQIA+ services... hence why we get so many services together.

“People can interact, ask questions and get information and know what’s out there.”

In a regional setting where access to homelessness support can be challenging, these kind of events are integral to keeping community members and local organisations in the loop.

“I think it’s extremely important… for us as services to network together,” Ms Sullivan said.

“If we have a client that needs something that we can’t provide, we’re able to refer [them] and vice versa.

“It’s really collaborative on both sides – for the community and service providers."

She thanked stallholders and the Wangaratta community for coming out in full force to get behind the event.

A free sausage sizzle was supported through a donation of 200 sausages from Everyday Gourmet, a donation of veggie burgers from Woolworths, and bread donations from Wang’s Best Bakery and Butler’s Pantry.

"It's incredible that so many people in the community have turned out," Ms Sullivan said.