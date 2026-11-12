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Hometown to campus: what you need to know before you make the move

<p>WHAT SUPPORT IS AVAILABLE?: Services Australia can help advise what assistance is available to support student\\'s pursuit of studies away from home.</p>\\n
<p>WHAT SUPPORT IS AVAILABLE?: Services Australia can help advise what assistance is available to support student\\'s pursuit of studies away from home.</p>\\n

WHAT SUPPORT IS AVAILABLE?: Services Australia can help advise what assistance is available to support student's pursuit of studies away from home.

Services Australia support available for students
By Chelsea Kviklys, Services Australia
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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