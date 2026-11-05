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Honouring the district's WWI diggers

<p>The Barnawartha State School PHR.</p>\\n
<p>The Barnawartha State School PHR.</p>\\n

The Barnawartha State School PHR.

Honouring those on the Barnawartha State School Pictorial Honour Roll
By EVAN EVANS, Hobart, Tasmania
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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