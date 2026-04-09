Wangaratta residents experienced a mixed bag of late summer to early autumn weather in March, with above average warmth early in the month giving way to cooler, wetter and windier conditions as autumn began to assert itself.

According to Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) data from the Wangaratta Aerodrome weather station, March recorded a mean maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius and a mean minimum of 13.2 degrees Celsius, reflecting a month that delivered several hot days alongside increasingly cool nights toward the end of the period.

The hottest day of the month was Wednesday, 10 March when the mercury reached 33.3 degrees Celsius, accompanied by strong north westerly winds gusting up to 69 km/h.

A run of warm days followed soon after, with multiple afternoons reaching or exceeding 30 degrees in the first half of the month.

In contrast, the coldest overnight temperature was recorded on Saturday, 28 March when the minimum dipped to 5.6 degrees Celsius, providing an early taste of winter for early risers.

Daytime temperatures during the final week of March struggled to reach the mid 20s, confirming a clear seasonal shift.

Rainfall during March totalled 92.6mm, with the heaviest falls of 39.8mm on Tuesday, 3 March.

This brought Wangaratta's total rainfall for the first three months of 2016 up to 146.6mm.

The next wettest days were Wednesday, 25 March and Thursday, 26 March, both recording 10.2 mm.

Wind also played a noticeable role throughout the month, with several blustery days impacting conditions.

The strongest gust was recorded on 10 March, peaking at 69 km/h, while other significant gusts above 50 km/h were observed on 11, 25 and 26 March.

The bureau's outlook for the April has a 41 per cent chance on usually dry weather (less than 15mm), a 22 per cent chance of above median (more than 32.7mm), and a four per cent chance of unusually wet weather 9 more than 50.4mm).

The outlook also includes a 97 per cent chance of above median temperatures ( 22.6 degrees Celsius) and a 74 per cent chance of unusually warm weather ( more than 23.7 degrees Celsius).