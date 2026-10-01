How lucky am I to have a real political choice?

As a Wangaratta community-minded resident, I have always appreciated having the opportunity to be involved in my surrounds. Through a variety of pursuits over the years, this has given me great joy. So it was with great elation that the Voice for Indi first surfaced in 2013, when Cathy McGowan and since Helen Haines were elected to the federal seat. These two women have always followed the mantra of honest, respectful and constructive politics, based on inclusion by valuing all the voices of the community. Anyone who may even take a vague interest in federal politics will be aware of their impact on so many fronts. The Ovens Valley electorate now has a community voice at the Victorian state level in the November election. Steve Manning will contest the Victorian state election as an independent. I have had the privilege of meeting Steve, and he has all the qualities that are consistent with a person who has immersed himself in the community of Wangaratta and beyond on many fronts. Steve is one of those down-to-earth people who is very approachable. A family man who has worked as an electrical tradesman and then helped pass on his skills to the younger generation through his work in TAFE. He has a strong involvement in the sporting community, mental health issues, as well as violence against women, to name a few. In the present time, when anyone living in this state would be aware of a myriad of concerns, I urge you to make your vote count and elect a person who will display the integrity that we all expect from our political leaders. I feel lucky I have such an opportunity, when I vote. Noel Boyd, Wangaratta Australians put One Foot Forward for mental health October marks the start of Mental Health Month, and with spring in full swing, Black Dog Institute is calling on Australians to put One Foot Forward for better mental health. As the weather warms and the days grow longer, many people find it easier to get outside and get moving, making October an ideal time to build habits that support wellbeing. The national challenge invites people to walk, run or move in whatever way fits their routine, and to raise funds for the mental health research that supports the 1 in 5 Australians who experience mental illness each year. It doesn't take a marathon. For many people, a walk before, during or after the working day is one of the simplest ways to reset and feel better. That might mean making part of the commute active, or stepping away from the desk for a short walk at lunch. The evidence for movement is clear. Engaging in exercise has been shown to significantly reduce symptoms of depression, including major depressive disorder, with studies finding that walking for an hour a day can significantly reduce the risk of major depression. This is because exercise promotes positive changes in the brain, including neural growth, reduced inflammation and new activity patterns that support calm, focus and overall wellbeing." Since its launch in 2020, One Foot Forward has inspired more than 200,000 people to get moving and raised over $39 million for Black Dog Institute's mental health research helping put ground-breaking new mental health treatments, education programs and digital services into the hands of the people who need them most. The challenge runs throughout October during Mental Health Month, and registrations open today. However, people choose to move whether that’s walking, running or rolling, on their own or together, every step helps fund better mental health research across the country. Help us create better mental health for all. Register now at onefootforward.org.au. Professor Sam Harvey, Black Dog Institute chief scientist and executive director No need to cut private health rebate to fund aged care This week, the Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher announced the 2025/26 Final Budget outcome was $6 billion better than estimated, due to $4.6 billion in additional tax collected, and $1.4 billion in savings. Shockingly, the entirety of this $1.4 billion in unspent money, which also enabled the federal government to retain its AAA Credit Rating, came from the aged care sector. With tongue firmly planted in cheek - well done older Australians! In a time when there is insufficient funds to support vulnerable older Australians with Support at Home packages rationed, increasing numbers of older Australians awaiting Support at Home Services, and thousands more stranded in public hospitals – how does the Aged Care Minister Sam Rae allow $1.4 billion of approved funding for aged care be returned to Treasury as savings? If not for Australia’s most vulnerable who have worked, saved, contributed to, and built this county – what and who is the $1.4 billion being ‘saved’ for? The growing Support at Home wait list, which was already more than 100,000 people, is likely higher than it has ever been when including those on partial budgets. Many are waiting up to eight months from assessment to receive their package. National Seniors Australia (NSA) believes the $1.4 billion in savings could have been invested in showers and personal care delivered through the Support at Home program, instead of taking from the pockets of older Australians (1.2 million estimated to be pensioners) with Private Health Insurance (PHI) – many of whom have paid into private health for four, five, up to six decades. The cut to the private health insurance rebate comes at a time when continued cost-of-living pressures will likely push many with PHI cover to drop or downgrade their cover, placing further pressure on already stretched public health systems. If passed, the cut would take effect on 1 April 2027 – the same day as the annual government-approved premium increases. The change is estimated to raise more than $870 million in the first full year of operation. Rather than make Private Health Insurance more expensive on the guise it is to raise money for aged care, the government should spend the money it has already budgeted for Support at Home packages – and still save $530 million for the budget bottom line. Here is another bottom line – the government doesn’t to need cut the health insurance rebate to find money for aged care – it’s already there. My question to these ministers is this – How can the government sleep well at night knowing there are thousands of older Australians waiting for Support at Home and thousands of stranded older patients in hospital who can’t while also knowing there is $1.4 billion allocated for aged care in the budget, and just like it’s intended beneficiaries, is just sitting there? Chris Grice, CEO National Seniors Australia