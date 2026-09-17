Social media
Home page>News>Hume Bank recognised at ...
News

Hume Bank recognised at national level

<p>RECOGNISED: Sarah Stefanaras, Hume Bank lender from the Olive Street branch, proudly holding the award. </p>\\n
<p>RECOGNISED: Sarah Stefanaras, Hume Bank lender from the Olive Street branch, proudly holding the award. </p>\\n

RECOGNISED: Sarah Stefanaras, Hume Bank lender from the Olive Street branch, proudly holding the award.

Hume Bank named winner at 2026 WeMoney Banking Awards
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Football

Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider

Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider
Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider
News

Frustration for long-time fundraiser

Frustration for long-time fundraiser
Frustration for long-time fundraiser
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
News

New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers

New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers
New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers