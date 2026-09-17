Hume Bank recognised at national level

Hume Bank has been named winner of the 'Best for Value – Variable Home Loans' in the 2026 WeMoney Banking Awards, recognising its focus on clear, competitive and people-first home lending. The customer-owned bank was also named a finalist in three additional home loan categories, reflecting the strength of its broader lending offer. Hume Bank chief executive officer Kent Griffin said the recognition reflected the bank’s focus on delivering value where it matters most. “For us, value is about more than a competitive rate," she said. "It’s about making banking clearer, fairer and easier for our customers, especially when they’re making one of life’s biggest decisions. "This recognition is a credit to our team, who work hard every day to help people feel informed, supported and confident through their home buying journey.” Hume Bank chief marketing officer Ash Hoffmann said the award also speaks to the strength and competitiveness of Hume Bank’s home loan offer. “This award recognises the strength of a home loan product designed to be competitive, clear and practical for customers." she said. "Our variable home loan offer is built to give borrowers confidence, with features and pricing that support real needs throughout their home ownership journey.” Hume Bank’s was named finalist in the 'Excellent Rates & Fees – Fixed Home Loans', 'Best for First Home Buyers' and 'Best for Value – Fixed Home Loans' (2 years back-to-back) categories.