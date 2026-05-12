Dozens of students, joined by family, friends and educators celebrated their achievements at the GOTAFE Tone Road Campus on Thursday, 30 April.

More than 1600 students completed a course with GOTAFE in 2025, ranging from a VPC (Victorian Pathways Certificate) all the way up to a Diploma.

Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE, including GOTAFE, executive director – services education and student experience, Luke Surace said education changes lives.

"It was wonderful to see the proof right before our eyes as we celebrated our Class of 2025," Mr Surace said.

“Many of our students have overcome adversity, taken an opportunity to change career paths or worked extremely hard to complete their courses with us, and we are extremely excited to be able to celebrate their accomplishments."

The top five courses completed were:

• Certificate II in Animal Care (118).

• Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (79).

• Diploma of Nursing (74).

• Certificate III in Electrotechnology Electrician (73).

• Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing (68).

For any further questions, please get in contact via 1300 GOTAFE (468 233), Mon-Fri 9am-5pm or visit GOTAFE’s website.