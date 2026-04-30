Local police saw an increase in drink and drug driving detections throughout a recent road safety blitz last weekend.

Operation Tribute saw police targeting high-risk driving behaviour across the state’s roads, in an effort to reduce road trauma.

Police ramped up road policing enforcement from Friday to Sunday despite it not being a traditional long weekend.

Officers had a major focus on roadside alcohol and drug testing during the operation and according to Victoria Police data, caught out eight impaired drivers within the Wangaratta Police Service Area.

The drink and drug drive detections were one more than over Easter’s five-day road safety blitz earlier in the month.

There were a total of 279 drink and drug drivers detected statewide for Operation Tribute.

There were 28 other offences recorded within the Wangaratta area over the operation, with 16 of those offences related to speeding and two vehicles impounded.

Acting Assistant Commissioner, Justin Goldsmith said the drink and drug driving patterns observed across the state were a concern for police.

“If you drive impaired, not only is your chance of being involved in a collision significant, but your chances of being detected by police is far greater – so why anyone would take such a risk is difficult to comprehend,” he said.

“We will continue to be conducting roadside alcohol and drug testing at every opportunity – expect to be tested anywhere, anytime.”