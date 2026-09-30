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Independent Kate White wants a better deal for Northern Victoria

<p>HAT IN RING: Kate White is running as an upper house independent candidate for the Northern Victoria Region in November\\'s state election. </p>\\n
<p>HAT IN RING: Kate White is running as an upper house independent candidate for the Northern Victoria Region in November\\'s state election. </p>\\n

HAT IN RING: Kate White is running as an upper house independent candidate for the Northern Victoria Region in November's state election.

Kate White will contest the Northern Victoria Region as an independent candidate for the Legislative Council.
September 30, 2026 • 02:16
Updated, October 6, 2026 • 04:29

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