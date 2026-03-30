Public transport will be free for one month from 31 March to relieve pressure amid rising fuel prices.

Trains, trams and buses – metro and V/Line – are completely free to use every day until 30 April.

The temporary measure is designed to ease pressure at the pump, make public transport more affordable, and help those who have to drive by getting more cars off the road.

How it works:

V/Line and regional services will be free for passengers onboard trains and coaches.

But you will need to book a free ticket to secure a seat on V/Line coaches.

According to the Transport Victoria website, free travel is limited to trips within Victoria (excluding Albury, Mount Gambier and Deniliquin).

During the free period, passengers won’t have to touch on with their myki to board trains, trams or buses – all myki gates will be open.

Machines won't charge if you accidentally touch on.

Myki pass holders can contact the call centre at 1800 800 007 to pause their pass for a month, or get a refund.

It’s expected that trains, trams and buses will get busier, but the government said they are better able to meet that demand because the transport network and added thousands of extra services.

“As Premier, I’m determined to do everything within my control to help Victorians deal with rising fuel prices,” Victorian Premier Jacinta Allen said.

“This won’t solve every problem, but it’s an immediate step to help Victorians right now while we keep working on new solutions to make Victoria more affordable.”

The government will monitor the situation over the month and work on new solutions to help with cost of living.