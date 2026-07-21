Inner Wheel Wangaratta held its changeover dinner at the Old Town 'n' Country Tavern on July 14, celebrating another year of successful fundraising and support offered to the local community.

At the end of their term, each Inner Wheel president can choose where to direct club funds raised during their presidency.

Outgoing president Dale King, who served two years rather than the usual one, selected Wangaratta Area Suicide Prevention (WASP) as the beneficiary for combined club funds raised over the two years - which amounted to $11,000.

"Suicide affects families, friends and our entire community," she said.

"WASP works tirelessly to provide education, awareness, support and practical initiatives aimed at preventing suicide and supporting those impacted by it.

"I believe this donation reflects Inner Wheel's commitment to caring for our local community."

The funds were presented to Trevor Jenvey from WASP, who accepted the donation and outlined how the funds would be used.

Also during the changeover dinner, Dale handed over the presidency to Karen Fenn, and reflected on "two fun, rewarding and memorable years" which featured plenty of highlights.

The group's bra drive saw 190 bras posted to the Support the Girls charity, helping to empower vulnerable, disadvantaged and isolated women and girls, while eight bags filled with personal products were delivered to Bunnings as part of the Share the Dignity campaign, which provides essentials to women or girls in domestic violence refuges and homelessness shelters.

Inner Wheel Wangaratta members also raised $2250 through the Wangaratta Community Raffle for their international project, the Friends of Lacluta initiative in Timor Leste.

Dale said she had loved visiting the Hudson Institute of Medical Research in Clayton, to see firsthand the work being achieved through the Cord Blood Research grants that Inner Wheel has provided for decades.

The group also hosted its Cord Blood Luncheon, featuring guest speaker Associate Professor Courtney McDonald, which raised $2500 for the cause, part of the $3300 raised over the last two years.

Inner Wheel has continued its monthly cook-ups for Carevan, thanks to the dedication of longtime member Patti Stafford and the many members who volunteered their time.

"Together, we've prepared more than 1400 meals this year, including those prepared with the assistance of year nine Wangaratta High School students as part of their Community Leadership Challenge (CLC) program," Dale said.

Attending the annual Inner Wheel conference in Corowa in 2025 was another highlight for the outgoing president, particularly as it involved the presentation to Patti Stafford of the Australian President Award for Service to Inner Wheel.

Continuing her involvement with the group, Dale is excited that Inner Wheel has joined the global Orange the World Campaign to end violence against women and girls.

"I will be taking on the role of coordinator for this campaign on behalf of the club, and Patti and I have had discussions with the high school to look at running an event in November to coincide with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign," she said.

"My vision is to eventually have all senior schools in Wangaratta run an event."

Membership of Wangaratta's Inner Wheel group has risen over recent years to 27, ensuring the club continues to grow and thrive.

New members are always welcome in the group, which meets at the Old Town 'n' Country Tavern on the second Tuesday of each month from 6.30pm for a 7pm meeting.

For more information, phone Karen on 0448 000 794.