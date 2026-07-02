Wangaratta seniors who rely on in-home aged care services are being assured their support will continue without disruption, with Intereach stepping in following the Rural City of Wangaratta Council's announced intention to withdraw from service delivery, a decision to be voted on later in July.

With more than 50 years' experience supporting older people to live independently at home and connected in their community, Intereach co-CEO Yvette Buhagiar said the organisation is well placed to ensure a smooth transition for Wangaratta residents.

She said Intereach will provide Support at Home services in the Wangaratta area to ensure continuity of care and local support.

Already delivering services in Wodonga, Corowa and Albury, the not-for-profit organisation has an established workforce in the region and is accepting new clients now.

Ms Buhagiar said the organisation was committed to making sure older people and their families in Wangaratta experienced a smooth and stress-free transition.

"For people receiving support at home, the most important thing is knowing their care is in safe hands and nothing has to change for them," she said.

"We have been supporting people across rural and regional communities for more than 50 years, and we understand what it means for people to remain in their own home, connected to their community and living the life they choose.

"We have been operating just over the border in Corowa and Albury for many years now, so we know this region well, and our experienced staff are ready to welcome new clients."