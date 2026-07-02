Bakers are at the ready for the next Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary Scone Drive.

The auxiliary raised $2400 from its last scone drive in March, baking 76 dozen of the classic treats to delight locals' tastebuds, and preparations are happening in earnest for another week-long fundraiser.

Scones will be baked between 13 and 17 July, with options for pick-up and delivery.

They will again be available in plain, fruit and cheese varieties, with the plain scones priced at $25 per dozen, and fruit and cheese at $30 per dozen.

Auxiliary president Wilma Bright said money raised from their sale would go towards facilities supporting veterans in the Wangaratta RSL Annexe in Templeton Street.

"We want to challenge local business houses to order some scones and treat their staff for morning or afternoon tea," Wilma said.

A seasoned baker of delicious, high-rising scones, Wilma said the auxiliary's scone-making team was a well-oiled machine, and was all set for action.

"I can make scones all day," she said.

"People who purchased them last time really enjoyed them, and all the varieties were popular.

"I love the cheese ones, but my husband will tell you the plain ones are best, with jam and whipped cream."

Orders and enquiries about the Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary Scone Drive can be directed to Wilma on 0407 810 497.