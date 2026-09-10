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The 2026 World Cup Soccer played in the USA was a major drawcard for Aussie fanatics who wanted to see their favourite players in the flesh.

Google Trends data shows that searches for host country USA topped the list of overseas destinations around the time of the tournament in June-July, with searches on tourism related websites also popular when tickets went on sale last December.

The spike in Australian Google searches for US travel around the 2026 World Cup was likely driven by sports‑tourism behaviour — not general holiday interest.

Multiple independent travel‑industry datasets show the same pattern: Australians began searching US destinations as soon as World Cup tickets were released, months before the Socceroos even qualified.

However, when it comes to travel for people living in North East Victoria and border areas, Japan and the UK rate highly and they also sit second and third according to a Google search for 'popular travel destinations for Australians over the past year'.

Helloworld Travel Wangaratta, Albury and Wodonga owner, Renee Nightingale, said Japan has been the biggest mover in popularity since covid.

"The main reason Japan is so popular is because it seems like a very safe and clean country which is very important to people," Ms Nightingale said.

"There are direct flights to Tokyo and Osaka and it's an easy country to travel around including transport on the bullet trains.

"Everything Japan does is to the highest quality."

Ms Nightingale said Europe is also their biggest destination as there is so much variance in culture, landmarks, food and general experiences across the continent.

Whether it's attractions like Buckingham Palace, Edinburgh Castle, Stonehenge or Hampton Court Palace, a trip to the UK and Europe is on many Aussie's bucket list.

Other countries in the top eight Google searches include New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Fiji and Bali, with Aussie dollar exchange rate most attractive for travellers on a budget.