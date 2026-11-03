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Jazz brings out-of-town crowds

<p>WEEKEND OF MUSIC: The 36th Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues brought live music to venues across the city. PHOTOS: Iz Zettl </p>\\n
<p>WEEKEND OF MUSIC: The 36th Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues brought live music to venues across the city. PHOTOS: Iz Zettl </p>\\n

WEEKEND OF MUSIC: The 36th Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues brought live music to venues across the city. PHOTOS: Iz Zettl

Early data suggests around 70 per cent of festivalgoers came from out of town
Jordan Duursma
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026