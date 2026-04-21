Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show is coming to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday, 27 June and Sunday, 28 June at 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Featuring brilliantly created puppets, this theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series is packed with music, laughter, and fun for the whole family.

Audiences of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit), as they’ve never seen them before, as Bluey and her family embark on this unique live show adventure before your very eyes.

Director of puppetry Jacob Williams said one of the challenges o bringing Bluey to life on the stage is living up to the hype

"But also making sure we brought the flavour of the animation into the 3D world of theatre," he said.

"Children can be rather unforgiving if you don’t live up to what they are expecting, they have come to see Bluey.

"When we began the first Australian tour back in 2021 I sat behind two sisters and when Bluey came skipping out at the top of the show they squealed with delight 'Bluey’s real'."

The show follows Bandit who feels like a little bit of afternoon time out, but Bluey and Bingo have other plans.

Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Bandit off that bean bag.

With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

Mr Williams said travelling around the world with this show, it amazes him that no matter where they take this show, whether it is South Africa, Middle East or the US the reaction is always the same.

"This speaks to Bluey’s universality and relatability," he said.

"We all come from a family, whether we have gone to have families of our own or not the stories that Bluey tells are all too familiar and speak to our better selves."

Since premiering in Australia in 2020, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show has toured globally across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE and has been seen by millions of fans worldwide.

“After an incredible journey touring around the world, we’re beyond excited to bring Bluey’s Big Play home to Australian audiences," Sharon Wilson, director of brands and licensing BBC Studios ANZ, said.

"The love for Bluey continues to grow, and we can’t wait for families around the country to experience the joy, laughter and heart of this special live show – right here on home soil.”

Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show features original voices from the TV sensation, including the instantly recognisable voices of Melanie Zanetti as Mum and David McCormack as Dad.

The larger-than-life puppets are commanded by a talented cast, yet to be announced. It is directed by Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Company, and presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co.

For more information and ticket links visit blueylive.com

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What's On In Brief

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St Michael's Artisans' Market in May

The popular Artisans' Market to be held in the grounds of St Michael's Church, West Wangaratta on Saturday, 2 May already has about 30 stallholders and has room for more.

The pre-Mothers' Day market always has a feast of gift ideas, delicious home-baked sweet treats and a barbecue to enjoy.

Anyone interested in having a stall is welcome to call Dianne Phillips on 0412-748 627.

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Shake, Rattle ’n’ Roll at the WPACC

Australia’s ultimate rock ’n’ roll party returns to Wangaratta with Shake, Rattle ’n’ Roll – The Happy Days Tour at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday, 2 May at 7.30pm.

The high-energy production is a full-scale stage spectacular celebrating the music of the 1950s and ’60s, featuring powerhouse vocalists, sizzling dancers, dazzling costumes and show-stopping choreography.

Audiences can sing along to classic hits from legends including Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Johnny O’Keefe and Frankie Valli in this fun, family-friendly celebration of rock ’n’ roll’s golden era.

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King Valley Country Music Festival this weekend

Country music fans are invited to head to the heart of the King Valley for a relaxed day of live music, local food and wine at the King Valley Country Music Festival.

Held at Red Feet Wines, the family-friendly event will showcase a strong line-up of country artists including Smoke + Mirrors, Jade Gibson, Tilly Rose, Maya O’Loughlin and Kaitlyn Thomas, alongside an all-star concert finale.

Set against the valley’s picturesque vineyards, the festival runs on Saturday, April 25, from midday to 8pm, with under-18s admitted free and tickets priced at $20.

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Tinderella comes to Cheshunt Hall

A laugh-out-loud cabaret hit from the border is heading to the King Valley, with Tinderella and the Eight Unique Uses of Tinder lighting up Cheshunt Hall on Friday, 8 May.

Created and performed by Albury/Wodonga artist Alyce Fisher, Tinderella is a one-woman comedy cabaret drawing on real-life dating app experiences in regional Australia.

The 50‑minute, adults-only show blends sharp storytelling with mockumentary film, a tongue‑in‑cheek “TIT Talk”, audience interaction and plenty of heart.

Presented by King Valley Arts, the evening offers relaxed cabaret-style seating, with doors open from 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Audiences are welcome to bring their own drinks and nibbles and settle in for a funny, frank and relatable night out.

Suited for ages over 18, the show is perfect for comedy and cabaret lovers and anyone who’s navigated the modern dating world or is curious about it.

Tickets are available at https://events.humanitix.com/tinderella-cheshunt-hall and for more information, contact Suz Christison on 0428 298 052.

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Growth exhibition showcases local artists at Bainz Art Gallery

A celebration of creative renewal, landscape and experimentation is on display this April with the 'Growth' exhibition at the Bainz Art Gallery in the Wangaratta Library.

The exhibition features works by local artists Dawn Meader, Barb Forster and Marg Bennett, presenting a diverse range of styles from realism through to abstract and semi-abstract painting.

Entry is free and community members are encouraged to view the exhibition during library opening hours.

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Affording Truth exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Exhibition 'Affording Truth' explores how people perceive and navigate truth in an era of global uncertainty, using the framework of affordances - the qualities of objects or environments that suggest or enable particular actions and interactions.

The exhibition presents new and existing work by 14 artists from across the country who interrogate this increasingly muddy space.

The exhibition will be on display in Art Gallery 1 of the Wangaratta Art Gallery until 21 June.

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