Motorists and pedestrians will have to use an alternative route as one of Wangaratta's busiest streets will be closed on Monday, 4 May from 7.30am to 5pm.

The Rural City of Wangaratta is closing Rowan Street between Green and Baker streets to carry out the construction of a new, wider pedestrian bridge.

The project will replace the existing bridge with a 3-metre wide concrete bridge spanning 17.40 metres.

This project is fully funded by the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) and council awarded the construction contract to Heuron Screenline Pty Ltd.

The additional width will allow more space for people to pass comfortably, improving safety and accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists, people using mobility aids and parents with prams at this busy bridge.

The bridge has been designed to meet current Australian standards and will deliver a safer and more comfortable connection through the underpass.

Construction works will include the existing bridge to be removed and the new bridge lifted into place on 4 May, limiting impact to the community.

During the closure, provisions will be made for residents, businesses and customers on Rowan Street inside the road closure area to be able to enter and exit their properties under traffic management control during this time.

Traffic management and signed detours will be in place during this time.

The CBD side (east) pedestrian bridge will be closed for up to two weeks from Monday, 27 April.

While the bridge is closed, pedestrians are advised to use the Rowan Street mid-block crossing point opposite Vinnies.

The Rowan Street rail underpass pedestrian tunnel will be closed for two days from Monday, 4 May to Tuesday, 5 May.

While the Rowan Street pedestrian underpass is closed, pedestrians will be detoured via Templeton Street underpass or Norton Street/Cusack Street underpass.

City director community and infrastructure Marcus Goonan said the wider bridge would provide a clear benefit for the community while minimising disruption.

“The bridge is used daily by people walking and riding, and the extra width will make it safer and easier for everyone to move through the space,” he said.

“While there will be short term disruptions during construction, including a brief road closure, these impacts have been carefully planned to keep inconvenience to a minimum.”

For project updates, visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Rowan-Street-Underpass-Pedestrian-Bridge.