Local emergency services are warning that floodwaters could creep into Wangaratta over the weekend following a deluge that has already forced parts of the King Valley underwater.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 35.8mm had fallen across a 48-hour period at the Wangaratta Airport rain gauge.

Some 16mm fell in the 24 hours to 9am Wednesday with a further 19.8mm recorded the following day.

As of 1pm on Thursday, rainfall had eased, but more was expected in the late afternoon and evening.

The King River at Docker Road bridge reached moderate flooding on Wednesday afternoon with river levels at 4.03m as of 1pm Thursday, approaching major flooding at 4.1m.

Catchments at Cheshunt and Lake William Hovell downstream were also at minor flooding, with the potential for moderate flooding at Cheshunt.

The Ovens River in Wangaratta remained below minor flooding at 11.39m as of 1pm Thursday but a minor flood warning was issued for the area.

Minor flooding had been reached on the Buffalo River at Lake Buffalo downstream, rising at 3.85m, while minor flooding remained possible at various other Ovens River catchments from Wangaratta to Bright.

Wangaratta VICSES Unit controller Jess Zuber (monitoring the situation from a sunny Hamilton Island holiday) said crews had been attending to about seven jobs a day this past week, mostly for fallen trees and rockslides occurring in the King Valley.

“We’re seeing water moving debris over roads in large rocks,” she said.

“We just want people to be aware of them, particularly high up the valley.”

Ms Zuber said campgrounds in the area like the Edi Cutting and Gentle Annie caravan park were inundated with water with some vehicles stranded.

“Our general spots most locals will know like the Whitfield road have water over them, but it’s tourist season so we do want to just ensure everyone’s safety when out and about,” she said.

“Those planning on getting away to our campgrounds for the school holidays are at risk of those river rises and being inundated with water.”

Ms Zuber said there was potential for water in the flooded areas of the King River upstream to move towards Wangaratta over the weekend, which may see the local flood gauge Yogi Bear at Apex Park “get wet feet”.

“Most people have heeded warning and are staying alert which is fantastic and our crews are doing an amazing job as always.”

The worst of the rain was forecasted to have passed, with the Bureau predicting a further 1-5mm of rain on Friday before skies cleared over the weekend and into next week.