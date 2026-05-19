The Wangaratta Community Market will move to a new home this weekend and adopt a new name as part of the change.

Committee member Sheree Clark said the market’s first day at its new location will be on Sunday 24 May, when it relocates to Avian Park in Newman Street where the market was originally held when it first began.

The move is aimed at providing more undercover space, which organisers say will be especially beneficial during wetter months.

Alongside the relocation, the market will be renamed the Avian Park Community Market.

Sheree said the name change reflects that Avian Park will take on a larger role in running the market.

“The Avian Park is taking over,” she said.

“They’ll be handling things like collecting fees, and stallholders will need to have market insurance.”

Despite the change in management, Sheree will still remain involved managing bookings, to book a stall call 0401 665 886.

The market typically hosts between 15 and 17 stalls, with numbers varying depending on weather and other events in town.

To help attract visitors to the new site, organisers will offer a gate prize on the opening day.

“For the first day, we’re going to have a lucky gate prize of a $100 petrol voucher,” Sheree said.

"Something we all need at the minute."

A new Facebook page has also been set up to keep the community informed about market updates and stall information, with posts shared across local community groups.

The Avian Park Community Market will begin at its new location on Newman Street on the 24 May.