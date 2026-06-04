King Valley wineries are preparing to welcome visitors for their annual Weekend Fit for a King festival across the King’s Birthday long weekend, with two days of wine, food, music and family-friendly entertainment set down for Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June.

The much-loved festival, staged across participating cellar doors throughout the valley, has built a reputation as one of the region’s signature winter tourism drawcards, bringing together award-winning wines, hearty food, live entertainment and the warm Italian-style hospitality that has become a hallmark of the King Valley experience.

Weekend Fit for a King offers a unique opportunity to experience the very best of the King Valley in one weekend, exceptional wines, delicious food, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and warm Italian style hospitality.

Grace Darling from Darling Estate Wines said there’s something special about bringing people together for a fun and vibrant weekend at the start of winter.

“The roaring fires, live music, exceptional wines and delicious food all make for a great day out or weekend away,” she said.

“I love seeing all the return visitors year after year - a true testament to how good we do things here in the valley”

Throughout the weekend, guests can experience the warm hospitality, the unique Italian heritage that defines the King Valley wine region, all set against the magnificent backdrop of the King Valley in winter.

Crackling fires, cosy cellar doors, stunning vineyard views and welcoming locals create the perfect atmosphere for a winter escape.

Combined with exceptional wines, delicious food, live entertainment and family-friendly activities, Weekend Fit for a King offers the complete King Valley winter experience.

Natalie Pizzini of Pizzini Wines said visitors can expect a warm King Valley welcome, hearty Italian-style lunches and toe tapping and dancing tunes.

“We recommend packing warm winter woollies so you can sit and enjoy your wine with friends in comfort,” she said.

If you’ve never visited the King Valley, Weekend Fit for a King is the perfect introduction.

Weekend Fit for a King is a celebration of the region’s wine-making families, who open their doors and warmly welcome visitors to share their stories, traditions and wines.

Politini Wines’ Jacques Simian said the Weekend Fit for a King festival is such a great event as each winery puts on a great day of wine, food and entertainment.

“If I could ever get the weekend off from working, it would be my ideal happy place, I would tour through the valley to each venue, taste new and old vintage wines and eat amazing traditional food from each wine family,” she said.

Linda Newton of La Cantina said what makes the King Valley special is the people.

“Many wineries are family-owned, with generations of stories, traditions and Italian heritage behind them,” she said.

“Add great wine, good food and a warm welcome, and it feels less like a wine region and more like home.”

King River Estate's Karen Butler said these types of events play a vital role in supporting local tourism and businesses.

"It’s an opportunity for first time visitors to discover what the beautiful King Valley region has to offer," she said.

"It benefits not only the wineries, but also accommodation, cafes, pubs, restaurants, produce stores, and breweries, in what is traditionally a quieter time of year.”

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time supporter, Weekend Fit for a King is a spectacular celebration of everything that makes the King Valley such a special destination and the ultimate winter festival escape.

Go to www.winesofthekingvalley.com.au and plan your progressive winter festival journey through the King Valley, book tickets online, have your transport organised, bring warm clothes and your dancing shoes.

Participating wineries include Brown Brothers Winery, John Gehrig Wines, Pizzini Wines, Politini Wines, La Cantina King Valley, King River Estate Wines, Dal Zotto Wines, and Darling Estate Wines.