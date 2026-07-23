The King Valley will feature in a new song when singer-songwriters Charles Jenkins and David Cosma perform at Edi Upper Hall on Saturday, 25 July.

The musicians are writing a bespoke song inspired by the King Valley, drawing on the region’s landscapes, communities and local stories.

The song will be performed as part of their upcoming show, giving audiences the opportunity to hear the new work for the first time.

Jenkins and Cosma have been performing together for more than five years and will be joined at Edi by musician Nick Carrafa.

Carrafa has toured extensively throughout Victoria with Cosma as part of the popular Sun Rising band.

ARIA-nominated and award-winning artist Charles Jenkins is regarded as one of Australia’s leading songwriters.

He will be joined by Cosma, whose own compositions and distinctive guitar style have earned him a strong following.

Cosma plays guitar upside down, a technique also known as southpaw style.

The trio’s performances combine live music with storytelling and audience interaction.

Their current project focuses on bringing the stories and character of local halls and towns to life through original songs and live performance.

The Edi Upper Hall event will begin at 7pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

A hearty country supper will be provided by the hall committee, and drinks will be available at bar prices.

Tickets are available online through Humanitix at https://events.humanitix.com/songs-for-halls or by contacting Suz Christison on 0428 298 052.

Tickets will also be available at the door.

The performance is part of a wider collaboration between Jenkins and Cosma, with the new King Valley song offering a lasting musical reflection of the region and its community.

King Valley Arts Presents is grateful for the support of Regional Arts Victoria and Creative Victoria.

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What's On In Brief

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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Wangaratta Community Garden food swaps

Wangaratta Community Garden have another monthly 'Food Swaps' this Sunday, kicking off from 10am at the Wills Street garden.

Community members are invited to swap surplus homegrown and homemade produce, everything from fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, seeds, preserves, baked goods and more.

Everyone is welcome, whether you have something to trade or simply want to connect with others and enjoy the community atmosphere.

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Avian Park Community Market

The Avian Park Community Market is on this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.