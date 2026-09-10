Kym's fundraiser gains support

Kym McAuliffe Phillips has surpassed her $600 fundraising target, as she prepares to tackle Everest Base Camp next week. The Wangaratta resident is raising funds for Northeast Health Wangaratta's wig room, in memory of her mum Judy who passed away in September last year following a battle with cancer. Judy's spirits were lifted during her cancer journey by the support of the staff at NHW, including through the provision of a wig from the hospital's collection. Having set a goal to raise at least $600 for the important resource, Kym has now drawn $730 through her GoFundMe page, following strong support from the local community. Kym and Brett will undertake the Everest base camp challenge on 18 September. If you would like to support Kym's fundraiser in the lead-up to the event, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/walk-for-wigs-everest-base-camp-adventure/cl/o?utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_content=amp30-treatment-1&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_GB&ts=1785663692