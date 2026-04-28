A renewed North East Sustainable Irrigation Plan has been released by the North East Catchment Management Authority, outlining how irrigation will continue to support farming businesses while protecting rivers, landscapes and community values across the region.

The plan has been shaped through contributions from irrigators, industry, Traditional Owners and local communities, reflecting years of lived experience and practical knowledge of how water is used and managed in the North East.

It builds on earlier planning and responds to the growing challenges facing water users, including climate variability, longer dry periods, flood recovery and increasing competition for water resources.

Irrigation plays a targeted but highly valuable role in the regional economy.

Around 20 per cent of agricultural businesses use irrigation, applying approximately 29,000 megalitres of water each year across 11,000 hectares - which is just two per cent of the region’s total agricultural land.

Despite this small footprint, irrigated farming delivers strong returns, using around 20 per cent less water per hectare than the state average while producing significantly higher value products at about $13,000 per megalitre, compared with a Victorian average of $8000.

Implementation of the plan will support a wide range of regional industries, including wine grapes, hops, dairy, green tea, kiwi fruit, the nut industry, horticulture and pasture-based farming systems.

Together, these industries generate significant economic value, support local supply chains and provide ongoing employment across North East Victoria.

The plan focuses on:

• maximising the value of available water through efficient and effective irrigation;

• lifting irrigation performance to deliver stronger and more resilient on-farm outcomes;

• enabling sustainable growth where water systems have the capacity to support it; and

• protecting environmental, recreational, drinking water and cultural values alongside agricultural production.

Since the previous irrigation plan, pressure on water systems - particularly in lower catchment areas - has increased.

The updated plan recognises these developments and promotes smarter, more resilient irrigation rather than unchecked expansion.

Implementation will continue to be monitored, allowing actions to be reviewed and refined as conditions change.

By taking a region-wide and collaborative approach, the plan provides confidence that irrigation will continue to contribute to strong farm businesses while safeguarding the natural assets that underpin the North East’s amenity values.

Download the plan at the North East CMA website: necma.vic.gov.au/sustainable-irrigation