Latham’s Snipe – A vulnerable long distance migrant

Latham’s Snipe have arrived locally from their Japanese breeding grounds to spend summer in our region’s wetlands. Also known as the Japanese Snipe, this species is extremely hard to spot, even when its location in the grass is known, thanks to its excellent camouflage. Latham's Snipe have cryptic brown plumage, a long straight bill, short wings and a long, pointed tail. Their short legs and folded wings, which extend beyond the tail, give them a tapered appearance. The upperparts are boldly patterned in black, brown and white, with a narrow dark-brown cheek stripe and a dark line through the eye. Males and females look alike and, unlike many migratory waders, show little seasonal variation. Their eyes sit well back on the distinctive rounded head. These snipe are very shy and wary and burst from cover when disturbed, zig-zagging off with a very fast flight, with a 'krek' call, before dropping to cover again. This is often the first indication that they are around, as they are usually well-camouflaged when still. These birds visit southeast Australia including Tasmania, passing through the north and New Guinea on their way. Latham's Snipe breed in Japan and on the east Asian mainland. Latham's Snipe can be seen in small groups or singly in freshwater wetlands, generally among dense cover including sedges, grasses, lignum, reeds and rushes. Latham's Snipe roost in the day and feed at night, early morning or evening by thrusting their long bill into mud with an up and down 'sewing machine' action in soft mudflats or shallow water. They are omnivorous, eating seeds and plant material, worms, spiders and insects, snails, and centipedes. Nearly all Latham Snipe sightings occur incidentally when walking on the grassy or sedge-like verges of mostly treeless swamps and they explode up from the vegetation. Winton Swamp and Wangaratta Common are local habitats where they may be found. Snipe were hunted as game up until the early 1980s in Victoria, when their population was identified as dropping. They are now fully protected under a treaty known as the Japan Australia Migratory Bird Agreement (JAMBA). It appears that their numbers are once again stable.