Beechworth's Leo Nette will be the next guest author at the Wangaratta Library.

Leo will speak about his book, 'Beechworth's Telegraph', at the Docker Street library on Wednesday, 11 March from 2.30pm.

The book gives readers a chance to discover how the telegraph transformed colonial Australia by linking goldfield towns and connecting the remote continent to the world.

Through his meticulous research, Leo reveals how the Beechworth Telegraph Station marked the dawn of Australia's modern communications era.

To reserve your place at the afternoon event, visit https://events.humanitix.com/meet-the-author-leo-nette