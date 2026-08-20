After performing as part of a duo last year, 15-year-old Lily Alice will return to the Wangaratta round of the North East Battle of the Bands series this October as a solo act.

The 15-year-old singer-songwriter is looking forward to showcasing her original songs at the 4 October event, just as she did while taking part in the Sounds in the Shelves series at the Wangaratta Library in May.

"I started writing songs in May last year, firstly on the piano, and then I got a guitar for Christmas and moved to that," she said.

"I had played the piano since I was in year four, then thought I might try singing, and I got the lead in the (Cathedral College) junior school production of 'Annie'.

"I took some singing lessons, and while I was in the Duke of Edinburgh Program in year eight, one of my goals was to sing in front of the school."

While she wasn't satisfied with that first performance, Lily continued on, and has enjoyed the chance to hone her craft - including while singing and playing for younger students at Cathedral College, who have embraced her talent.

"I'm very lucky to have that support, and I love playing in the junior school," she said.

"Our school has a really good lunchtime music performance program, and I've enjoyed being part of that."

Lily said Battle of the Bands, which will be held at The Vine Hotel as the second event in the six-round series, would be another opportunity to share her songs, which focus on the struggles of being a teenager and growing up.

"I think they're really relatable, and there's a song in there for everyone," she said.

Lily's influences include American indie singer-songwriter Bella Kay, and she said music had been important to her while dealing with treatment for an autoimmune disease.

While she is planning to pursue a career in medicine rather than music, the year 10 student said music remained a great release from studying, and she had enjoyed being part of the cast in this year's school production of 'We Will Rock You'.

Lily praised the concept of the North East Battle of the Bands series, which she believes is an important way to give people from a diverse range of backgrounds and musical genres the chance to perform in front of audiences.

"It's fun, and you can't lose anything from having a go," she said.

"It was a cool experience last year; I got to see bands I didn't know existed, and I can draw inspiration from those artists as well.

"I was the youngest performer last year, so I'm looking forward to going back this year.

"I'm excited to play my songs and share them with people."

Entries are now open for the 2026 North East Battle of the Bands series, which will kick off in Chiltern on 3 October, followed by the Wangaratta round on 4 October from 2pm at The Vine, with other rounds in Mansfield on 10 October, Avenel on 17 October, Albury on 23 October, and Corryong on 31 October.

The series is open to solo musicians, duos and bands of all genres aged between 12 and 25 from the Wangaratta, Indigo, Mansfield, Strathbogie, Towong and Albury local government areas.

Each act must perform at least two or three songs in the heats, and one must be original material.

Entry to the competition is free, but participants must cover all travel and accommodation costs, and registrations close a week before each event.

Acts can enter all North East Battle of the Bands series events, but winners of each round will advance to the 14 November grand final in Benalla, so cannot continue to compete in subsequent rounds.

The winning acts must be available to play at the All-Ages Gig at the Spring Ditch Festival in Stanley in 2027.

To sign up for Battle of the Bands, visit https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/nWcABC5PSz