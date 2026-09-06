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Magpies advance to grand final over rival Rovers

<p>SWOOPED: James McClounan kicked four goals to help the Magpies advance to the 2026 O&M grand final over the Rovers. PHOTO: Mark Jesser - The Border Mail</p>\\n
<p>SWOOPED: James McClounan kicked four goals to help the Magpies advance to the 2026 O&M grand final over the Rovers. PHOTO: Mark Jesser - The Border Mail</p>\\n

SWOOPED: James McClounan kicked four goals to help the Magpies advance to the 2026 O&M grand final over the Rovers. PHOTO: Mark Jesser - The Border Mail

A 43-point smackdown of their oldest foes sends the Magpies straight to the decider
Nathan de Vries
September 6, 2026 • 03:13
Updated, September 6, 2026 • 03:13

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