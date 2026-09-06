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Lions roar into decider

<p>ON THEIR WAY: Nic Carney brings the spoiling fist from behind in the Lions\\' preliminary final win over North Wangaratta. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>ON THEIR WAY: Nic Carney brings the spoiling fist from behind in the Lions\\' preliminary final win over North Wangaratta. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

ON THEIR WAY: Nic Carney brings the spoiling fist from behind in the Lions' preliminary final win over North Wangaratta. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Whorouly booked a place in the grand final with an emphatic win over the Hawks
Nathan de Vries
September 6, 2026 • 06:26
Updated, September 6, 2026 • 06:26

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