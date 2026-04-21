Local artist Kim Westcott's new exhibition 'Coloured Rain' will be presented at Magma Galleries in Melbourne from 7 May to 20 June with an opening reception held on 7 May at 6pm.

Building on her landmark presentation at the Melbourne Art Fair, 2025, Forest of Light, Ms Westcott has solidified her position as an important and distinctive voice in contemporary Australian art, advancing from master printmaker to celebrated painter.

In Coloured Rain, Westcott reimagines the way nature is perceived, inviting viewers into an immersive sensory experience.

Her abstract compositions draw on natural configurations and subtle figurative forms, evoking both the structure and spirit of the natural world as a reflection of human feeling.

Colour and light are central elements in Westcott’s aesthetic response to her immediate natural environment and nature’s seasonal cycles.

Living immersed in the Warby Ovens National Park, in North East Victoria, Ms Westcott’s connection to the natural world places her in a unique relationship with natures transformative power.

“I am trying to create a living environment: nature appears, dissolves, and re-emerges, creating a sense of movement that connects to the pulse of my immediate environment," she said.

With Coloured Rain, her fourth solo show at Magma, Ms Westcott seeks to elicit an atmospheric phenomenon of rainfall.

Layers of paint accumulate like cascading water, allowing the natural forms to absorb and release colours in an evolving expression of the environment.

Westcott’s paintings are a record of shifting emotional weather patterns as tranquility, unpredictability and renewal unfold like human emotions.

It is this connection between person (artist) and environment which are the building blocks of Ms Westcott’s practice.

A dynamic visual experience is offered by her signature use of specialised interference paints.

This light reactive material shifts in colour depending on the viewers position in relation to the artwork.

Ms Westcott’s application of paint reproduces several natural phenomena.

The spatial and temporal variability of colour experienced in the artworks, echoes the changing colours of nature subject to light and shadow.

When you step into the exhibition space, Ms Westcott’s artworks encourage viewers to chart their own path through shifting veils of colour and dynamic visual fields.

Ms Westcott’s large-scale paintings offer palpable kinetic fluidity, causing the immersive dissolution of the physical self into the painting.