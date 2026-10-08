Local athletes shine at All Schools

Wangaratta District Specialist School students took on some of the state's best young athletes at the recent Victorian All Schools Track and Field Championships. For several students, the 3 to 5 October event was their first taste of competition at this level, and they rose to the occasion, producing personal-best performances alongside seasoned athletes. Their success reflected the group's hard work with Team Zip, supported by interstate mentor and coach Matt Rawlings, coach Rowan Barrow, and assistants Jordan Lovett and Tom Rosser. In an outstanding achievement, Corry Unthank and Victoria Waddell Laing qualified for and were selected in the Victorian team to compete at the Australian All Schools Championships in Perth this December. Lara Pearson of WDSS, who is coached by Jason Anderson, also delivered strong performances in her events and earned selection in the Victorian team for the Australian All Schools Championships. Results were: Corry Unthanks, under 15 para - 100m 1st (14.27); 200m 1st (30.13); long jump 1st (4.23); discus 1st (19.84), shot put 2nd (6.09): qualified for nationals in all events. Will Leahy, under 20 para - 1500m 2nd (6.36); 800m 5th (3.05). Aroha Waddell Laing, under 17 para - 100m 2nd (18.09); 200m 3rd (37.43). Victoria Waddell Laing, under 17 para - discus 1st (PB 22.86), qualified for nationals; shot put 3rd (PB 6.20). Riley Coyne, under 17 para - discus 3rd (PB with 1.5kg discus 13.96); shot put 4th (PB with 5kg shot put 6.21). Adam Unthank, under 17 para - 100m 6th (15.34); 200m 5th (30.65); long jump 2nd (3.69); 800m 5th (3.06.35); shot put 5th (6.93). Lara Pearson, under 17 para - 100m 1st (13.52); 200m 1st (27.35); long jump 1st 4.18m: qualified for nationals in all.