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Local athletes shine at All Schools

<p>Corry Unthank in action in his discus event, which saw him finish first on the way to state qualification.</p>\\n
<p>Corry Unthank in action in his discus event, which saw him finish first on the way to state qualification.</p>\\n

Corry Unthank in action in his discus event, which saw him finish first on the way to state qualification.

Specialist school athletes perform well at Victorian All Schools Championships.
Simone Kerwin
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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