Local firefighters pitch priority wishlist

Local fire crews are bracing for a high-risk summer bushfire season, with heavy spring growth expected to create massive fuel loads across the North East. The message was relayed to Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke during his visit to Wangaratta and Lurg fire stations last week, as firefighters pitched priority equipment needs and showcased new local fleet additions. Lurg Fire Brigade received a boost ahead of summer, welcoming a new dual-cab light tanker tailored specifically for the region's steep and heavily forested terrain. Lurg Fire Brigade captain Geoff Rowe said having the new tanker came with a range of benefits for his brigade including communication, planning and staying together in tough conditions. “The light tanker is really well suited to our area,” he said. “We operate across steep, undulating and sometimes heavily forested terrain, so having a tanker that holds a significant amount of water that is still manoeuvrable will make a real difference to how we respond. “The tanker will overall be a more capable vehicle for the types of callouts we attend and will serve us well into the future.” The light tanker boasts an array of features, including a 2000 litre water tank, with 500 litres reserved for crew protection, and a crew cab with seating for four firefighters. The Lurg brigade's station is also currently undergoing upgrades through CFA's gender diversity program. Firefighters at the Handley Street fire station in Wangaratta used Minister Edbrooke's visit to highlight their day-to-day operations as a co-located CFA and FRV brigade, presenting a wishlist of infrastructure and operational requirements. Mr Edbrooke said the government was committed to addressing local brigade priorities. “We should always be striving for more and that's my motto,” he said. “There's obviously infrastructure requirements the CFA has, I'm very keen to make sure that we can replace anything we need to and ensure our firefighters have the best facilities and best appliances.”