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Local firefighters pitch priority wishlist

<p>SAYING HI: Wangaratta CFA brigade captain Jason Allisey (left), Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke, FRV commissioner Gavin Freeman and FRV deputy commissioner Costa Katsikis at Wangaratta fire station. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>SAYING HI: Wangaratta CFA brigade captain Jason Allisey (left), Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke, FRV commissioner Gavin Freeman and FRV deputy commissioner Costa Katsikis at Wangaratta fire station. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

SAYING HI: Wangaratta CFA brigade captain Jason Allisey (left), Minister for Emergency Services Paul Edbrooke, FRV commissioner Gavin Freeman and FRV deputy commissioner Costa Katsikis at Wangaratta fire station. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

A new tanker and a list of needs were showcased during a ministerial visit last week
Bailey Zimmermann
September 1, 2026 • 06:00

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