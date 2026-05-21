Wangaratta's Old Town 'N' Country Tavern and Old Faithfull's Brew Bar have both won top gongs at the Australian Hotels Association (AHA) Victorian Awards for Excellence. The Old Town 'N' Country Tavern Wangaratta won the Most Outstanding Achievement in Training and was also recognised as a finalist for Best Family Dining and Best Marketed Hotel in the state.

Old Faithfull's Brew Bar secured the title of Best Pub Bar Regional and was also named a finalist for Cocktail Menu of the Year, Heart of the Community and the prestigious Ian Larkin Overall Hotel of the Year (Regional) award.

Tanya McAlpin from Old Faithfull's Brew Bar was also nominated in the Local Legends category.

For The Old Town 'N' Country Tavern owner Shayne Gannon, the recognition for excellence in training was a great reward for all her staff.

"The AHA Awards are so competitive and to come away with an award like this is great for our whole team's effort," she said.

"Hospitality can be seen as very transient here.

"We pride ourselves in fostering a culture of opportunity and are passionate about showing hospitality can be very rewarding as a career."

Shayne said while the regulars might not fully appreciate the significance of the award for them, they actually benefit from that training every time they visit the hotel.

"Training is what improves the quality of the staff and their service," she said.

"It's all a benefit for the wider community as it fosters a more stable workforce and long-term employment.

"To see our region represented so well at the awards shows collectively we can offer great experiences to visitors and residents alike."

Old Faithfull's director and licensee, Tanya McAlpin, said the wins and nominations for the local hospitality businesses were great news for the rural city.

“Being awarded Best Pub Bar Regional is a huge moment for both Old Faithfull's and Wangaratta," she said.

"We’ve worked hard to create a venue that feels welcoming, vibrant and uniquely ours - somewhere locals are proud of and visitors remember.

“To see a little regional venue from Wangaratta recognised on a state level is massive for our team, our customers and our whole community.

"We’ve always believed our version of country hospitality can stand shoulder to shoulder with anyone.”

"This award belongs to every staff member who’s poured a beer, made a coffee, cleaned a table, backed each other and shown up for our customers through the highs and the hard days.

"We are immeasurably proud."

Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, who was at the awards, congratulated both local businesses and said the awards were a testament to the passion, professionalism and community spirit of local hospitality operators.

“What a fantastic result for Wangaratta and our region,” Mr McCurdy said.

“These awards recognise the hard work that goes on behind the scenes every single day, and both venues should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

“To Shayne, Tanya and their teams, congratulations on this well-deserved recognition.

"The dedication, creativity and effort shown across our local hospitality industry is second to none, and these businesses continue to put Wangaratta and the Ovens Valley on the map.”