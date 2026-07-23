In a world that often feels suffocating, people such as Grace Ferguson are a breath of fresh air.

Grace has overcome the nightmare of domestic violence to not only start a new life contributing positively to a new community, but she is also helping others live a better life.

Disadvantage continues to thrive in our communities and homelessness and domestic/family violence remain.

But Grace is doing the groundwork to give people who might feel hopeless a little hope.

The Wangaratta Baptist Church's Clothing Hub has allowed Grace to thrive in a role where she's connecting with real individuals and their families.

Providing new, clean clothes to vulnerable people - whether that's people experiencing homelessness, victim-survivors of family violence, or anyone under adverse circumstances - offers them a step up.

But the connections Grace is forming with clients runs deeper than just her profession.

As someone who lived through domestic violence, she hears stories through the lens of someone who can resonate and relate.

Grace's position in a management role at a charitable organisation, making a positive difference in the world, serves as a manifestation of hope for those enduring similar hardships.

A life lived to the full

For those struggling to come to terms with what is important in life, a read of our front page story about soon-to-be centenarian Kevin 'Wobbles' Allan should help.

Wobbles showed that choosing your own path, working at what you enjoy and actively being part of the community will bring its own rewards.

And as he said, not dying helps too.