With pride and respect, many of the 1st Yarrunga Scout Group members marked ANZAC Day recently.

Assistant scout leader Josh Glendenning said the scouts met on the evening of Friday, 24 April for a sleepover, where they were proud to welcome group leader Russell Taylor (Possum) to speak to the youth about his time in the army.

Russell showed the youth some of the items he was issued in the army, spoke about his deployments, and brought in examples of his equipment, including the 40kg pack he would have to carry, along with other items, on a daily basis.

Youth were captivated by his stories, including how he had to repel into the field from helicopters, the types of weapons he has used, the conditions he had to work in, and places he has been to.

Josh along with the scouts thanked Russell for sharing his stories.

"Your service is greatly appreciated," Josh said.

According to Josh, everyone handled the 5am wake up to attend the dawn service at the Wangaratta Cenotaph quite well, where they joined with many other community members and showed great respect for the moment.

After marching as a group, a wreath was laid at the Cenotaph by Nate and Tahlia on behalf of their group.

Josh said Tristan, along with a local Girl Guide member, had the honour of carrying the cross of the Unknown Soldier, with other Scouts and Guides carrying crosses representing local service men and women we’ve lost in the last year.

It was a time where to reflect upon those who have served and continue to serve for our country, and Josh said it was wonderful to see so many of the Scout members participating so respectfully.

1st Yarrunga Scout Group is currently looking for more assistant leaders to join them to support the recent growth of their group.

If you're interested in joining the adventure, you can contact them at scoutsvictoria.com.au/location/1ST-YARRUNGA/ and follow them on Facebook at '1st Yarrunga Wangaratta Scout Group’ to follow their adventures.