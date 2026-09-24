Long weekend celebrations carry serious risks

As much of the country gears up for a weekend of footy, celebration and healthy competition, it’s important to remember that this can be a dangerous time for families both on the roads and at home. Local police are urging local drivers to plan ahead or risk heavy penalties when it comes to drinking and drug driving this weekend. We all know the excitement of a long weekend, and it’s up to you to choose how you celebrate, but let’s make sure that everyone makes it home safe and no one from our community adds to the local road trauma. It’s also a time when it can be increasingly dangerous inside the home. Victoria Police has reported around a 20 per cent increase in family violence incidents on Grand Final day, making it one of the busiest nights of the year for police responding to family violence. This year, as fans get ready to watch the game and celebrate or mourn the result, be aware of the impact your behaviour can have on others and make choices around alcohol, drugs and gambling that you are not going to regret. The sport is not to blame, but we have a responsibility to keep an eye out for what is going on around us and pull your mates up if their behaviour is causing harm to others or themselves. It’s also important to recognise the work of our emergency service personnel who will be working over the weekend to ensure the community stays safe. Like any milestone or calendar event, let’s make it a time to celebrate responsibly and not a time to regret.