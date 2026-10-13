Look up and live

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<p>BE WARNED: Gardeners are being urged to check for overhead electrical lines before pruning trees and tackling overgrown vegetation. PHOTO: By Vera AdobeStock_2194930801</p>\\n
<p>BE WARNED: Gardeners are being urged to check for overhead electrical lines before pruning trees and tackling overgrown vegetation. PHOTO: By Vera AdobeStock_2194930801</p>\\n

BE WARNED: Gardeners are being urged to check for overhead electrical lines before pruning trees and tackling overgrown vegetation. PHOTO: By Vera AdobeStock_2194930801

Call for greater awareness in the garden this spring.
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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