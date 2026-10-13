Look up and live

Wangaratta and district residents heading into the garden for a spring clean-up are being warned to look up before they cut. Energy Safe Victoria has recorded almost 50 incidents over the past two years involving gardeners cutting, damaging or dislodging home electricity service lines. As a result, the state's energy safety regulator is urging gardeners to check for overhead electrical lines before pruning trees and tackling overgrown vegetation. Seemingly routine gardening jobs can cause electric shock, fire, or power outages when branches, tools or equipment come into contact with live wires. Service lines are the electrical wires connecting homes to the electricity network, and often run through or close to trees and vegetation on private property, making them easy to overlook when pruning or cutting back garden growth. "Spring is when many of us head back outside and start cutting back everything that has grown over winter," Energy Safe chief executive officer Leanne Hughson said. "But before you grab the secateurs or hedge trimmer, make sure you know what's above you. "Before you cut a branch, think about where it will fall and whether it, or your tools, could come into contact with an electrical line. "Don't assume a branch is safe to cut just because you can reach it from the ground or a ladder." To stay safe in the yard this spring, gardeners should check for powerlines and the service line connecting to their home before pruning or cutting; keep themselves, tools, ladders and cut branches well clear of electrical lines; stop and seek advice if vegetation is too close to an electrical line to safely prune it themselves; and contact their electricity distributor if they are unsure about safe clearance distances or vegetation near electrical lines. Energy Safe is also encouraging Victorians who need help tackling trees near their service lines to choose a reputable tree-pruning service or experienced contractor, and to be wary of unsolicited offers or advertisements through online marketplaces and social media. Before agreeing to any work, check they have the appropriate training and experience. "If you have any doubt about whether you can safely prune a tree, leave it alone and get advice," Ms Hughson said. "Getting someone else to do the work can be the safest option, but make sure you know who you're hiring." It's also important for Victorians to familiarise themselves with the No Go Zone advice for working near powerlines. Only trained and authorised people can prune vegetation within specified distances of powerlines under the Electricity Safety (General) Regulations 2019. Visit the Energy Safe website for more information about managing trees near powerlines, including clearance distances and guidance for planting safely.